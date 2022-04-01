Bruce Arians' surprise retirement invites questions about his relationship with Tom Brady
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm discuss Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians retiring abruptly on Wednesday. Another strange chapter in this Buccaneers offseason after the retirement & subsequent unretirement of Tom Brady, one cant help but wonder: are these two incidents related?
