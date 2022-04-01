Bruce Arians' surprise retirement invites questions about his relationship with Tom Brady

Reuters

U.S. listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients. While there is a well-established standard under accounting rules for safeguarding traditional assets on behalf of clients, there is no explicit standard for safeguarding crypto assets and companies diverge in their treatment of these arrangements.