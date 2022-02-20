Bruce Arians strongly denies report of rift with Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bruce Arians is none too pleased with the report of his alleged rift with Tom Brady.

Brady's former New England Patriots teammate Rich Ohrnberger tweeted that the retired quarterback's relationship with his head coach was "souring" toward the end of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure. He added that Brady felt "undermined" when Arians would "take the red pen" to work he and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had done.

Read Ohrnberger's tweets below:

Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week's game plan. Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they'd done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

Arians took offense to the report and told his side of the story to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“I mean, that’s such bulls---‚'’ Arians told Stroud. “That’s what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too." ...

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning.“I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. ... I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

It wasn't the only controversial report tweeted by Ohrnberger on Friday. He also claimed Patrick Mahomes asked his fiancée and brother to not attend games, a report the Kansas City Chiefs QB quickly refuted.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, announced his retirement from football on Feb. 1. However, there's been plenty of speculation that he could change his mind and return as soon as next season -- perhaps with the San Francisco 49ers.

If Brady does decide to put off retirement for another year, there's no doubt he'll continue to be one of the best quarterback's in the game. He's coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his 22-year career with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.