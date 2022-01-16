Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically.

It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams in the helmet and followed with an elbow.

Arians wasn’t asked about the inicident during his post-game press conference. He’s usually available on Mondays.

It is, as they say, what it is. While a far cry from Woody Hayes punching Charlie Bauman in the throat, a head coach laid hands on a player. For Urban Meyer, a disputed claim of a kick recently greased the skids for his firing.

The point for now isn’t to say what could or should happen. Arians did something you rarely if ever see on camera from an NFL head coach.

UPDATE 5:32 p.m. ET: Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times separately asked Arians about the incident, after his press conference. Arians confirmed that he was trying to keep Adams from drawing a foul for pulling an Eagles player off the pile.

Bruce Arians slaps helmet, throws elbow at Andrew Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk