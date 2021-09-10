Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting exited Thursday night’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out with an elbow injury.

After the game, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Murphy-Bunting had sustained a dislocated elbow when his arm was sandwiched between Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Arians said that he thinks Bunting is “going to be all right.” However, it will likely be at least some time before Murphy-Bunting will make it back on the field.

Cowboys defensive tackle sustained a dislocated elbow last year in mid-August. Though he played briefly early in the season, it took until mid-October before he was able to get back to contributing for Dallas.

Bruce Arians: Sean Murphy-Bunting has dislocated elbow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk