Bruce Arians says Tom Brady had nothing to do with Antonio Brown signing
The Buccaneers are making a somewhat surprising move by signing free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year contract. And it didn’t take long for fans and analysts alike to connect the dots back to Tom Brady. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brady was a “driving force” behind the move, hoping to reunite with a future Hall of Famer who spent one game as his teammate with the Patriots last season. After Sunday’s big win over the Raiders, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians disputed that Brady was the one pulling the strings on the move. I think he has matured. I believe in second chances.