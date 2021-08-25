The NFL made changes to COVID-19 protocols from last season, included relaxed rules on what vaccinated players can do away from the facility and on road trips.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that the team isn’t adopting all of those changes. Arians told reporters that “there’s league rules and then there’s my rules” and that his rules don’t include exemptions for players to leave the team hotel on road trips.

“We ain’t going anywhere. . . . For us, life is not normal. We’re going to be under pretty much the same protocols as last year,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Tennessee coming in and going out to dinner, they found out the hard way.”

Arians is referring to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel testing positive for COVID-19 and four Titans players going on the COVID-19 reserve list after joint practices in Tampa last week. He’d clearly like to avoid any such developments with his team as they try for another run at a Super Bowl title.

Bruce Arians says Bucs will be under “pretty much the same” COVID-19 travel protocols as 2020 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk