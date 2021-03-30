If you ask head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ mostly successful bid to bring back the core of last year’s team for another run at a Super Bowl leaves them in an enviable position heading into the draft.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Arians said that this is the first time in his long coaching career that he’s felt his team is going into the draft without a drastic need to fill on the roster. He said he’d like to add players with speed to the defense and physical players on the line of scrimmage, but is open to going another direction at the top of the draft.

Arians was asked about the possibility of drafting a quarterback with their first round pick and said that would be on the table if he’s the best player available.

“If the right [quarterback] guy is there that we think is a developmental guy that has the upside that outweighs the five guys we’re looking at . . . sure,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Brady signed a one-year extension through the 2022 season earlier this year and the impression he and the team have given off is that they’d be willing to continue on a similar basis as long as Brady feels he can play at a high level. That makes it hard to know when they might need to make use of another quarterback, but a look at the Patriots shows there’s some history of turning Brady’s backups into other assets down the line.

Bruce Arians says Bucs are open to picking a QB at No. 32 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk