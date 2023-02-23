Bruce Arians says Bucs are ‘in good hands’ with Kyle Trask at QB

After three years of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the 2023 season with a massive question mark at quarterback.

Kyle Trask, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is the only signal-caller currently under contract in Tampa Bay for the 2023 season after the GOAT’s retirement. Veteran Blaine Gabbert is a free agent, and isn’t expected back after the overhaul of the offensive coaching staff.

Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians recently appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show,” sharing his thoughts on what Trask brings to the table, and whether or not he can be counted on to replace Brady:

It’s still likely the Bucs will bring in a cheap veteran to compete with Trask for the starting job, but after being a healthy scratch for nearly every game of his two-year NFL career so far, it looks like he’ll finally have a legitimate chance to be Tampa Bay’s QB1.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire