Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown has been model citizen: “If and when he’s not, we’ll move on”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may ultimately come to regret their decision to sign Antonio Brown. However, there’s no indication the team currently has buyer’s remorse despite the recent revelation of another incident involving Brown prior to his signing with Tampa Bay earlier this month.

Brown allegedly destroyed a surveillance camera and threw his bicycle at a security-guard shack in his Hollywood, Florida gated community prior to signing with the Buccaneers. The NFL is reviewing the incident as well to see if the actions violated the league’s personal conduct plicy.

Head coach Bruce Arians joins Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday night and echoed the team’s statement saying that Brown has met all of their conditions since they decided to sign him.

“We knew of the incident,” Arians said. “He’s been a model citizen. If and when he’s not, we’ll move on. He knows that. Our team knows that. I don’t really think we’re going to have any problems. We haven’t had any so far and I really would not anticipate any.”

Brown has played in two games for the Buccaneers. He’s caught 10 passes for 100 yards in total and had seven catches for 69 yards in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

