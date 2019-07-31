Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones will be a heck of a player for us

One of the running themes of the Buccaneers’ offseason program was positive reviews of the work being done by running back Ronald Jones.

Jones turned in a disappointing rookie year after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but there were glowing notices about him throughout the offseason as the Bucs prepared for their first season under head coach Bruce Arians. Arians continued that trend after Tuesday’s training camp practice, which was the first to feature live contact.

“He’s an explosive player,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s going to be a heck of a player for us. He’s going to make big plays for us. . . . He’s probably best between the tackles, but he took that one around the end and nobody could catch him. He’s got that breakaway speed and the size. His best runs have been tackle to tackle until that one.”

Peyton Barber was the top back in Tampa last year and Arians predicted his pairing with Jones is “going to be a heck of a 1-2 punch,” although he left open the question which player would fill each spot on the depth chart come September.