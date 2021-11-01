The Buccaneers got three players back in the lineup on Sunday after they missed time with injuries, but linebacker Lavonte David was the only one to make a real impact in their loss to the Saints.

David played every defensive snap, but cornerback Richard Sherman never got on the field and tight end Rob Gronkowski left with back spasms after playing five snaps. Gronkowski had missed four games with injured ribs and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians expressed some regret about having Gronkowski on the field after the game.

“Gronk probably shouldn’t have played either,” Arians said, via Pewter Report. “But he kept begging to get in there. Then he re-injured himself.”

The Buccaneers have a bye in Week Nine, so there’s time for Gronkowski, Sherman, and others to do some more healing before taking another shot at making a full return to action.

Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski probably shouldn’t have played originally appeared on Pro Football Talk