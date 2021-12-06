The Buccaneers have been without Richard Sherman since he injured his calf while warming up for their Week Seven game, but he may not be away much longer.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Sherman could return to practice this week and be activated in the near future. Arians also hinted at a potential change to Sherman’s role once he is back in action.

Arians said that Sherman could work at safety once he is back on the field. Sherman said in 2018 that “everybody makes the transition to safety” and that it would be a way to keep him in the game until he’s 35. Sherman turned 33 earlier this year.

The Buccaneers started Antoine Winfield Jr. and Andrew Adams at safety in Sunday’s game. Jordan Whitehead missed the win over the Falcons with a calf injury and Mike Edwards is suspended two more games for submitting false COVID-19 vaccination information.

Bruce Arians: Richard Sherman could return this week and get work at safety originally appeared on Pro Football Talk