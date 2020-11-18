This Bruce Arians quote about Tom Brady may amuse some Patriots fans

Arians' quote about Brady may amuse some Pats fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Has Tampa Bay given Tom Brady a more sunny disposition?

Brady's Buccaneers are off to a 7-3 start this season, as the 43-year-old quarterback continues to make strides with his new team after leaving the New England Patriots in March.

According to head coach Bruce Arians, part of Brady's success can be attributed to his strong rapport with Tampa Bay's fresher faces.

"I think the biggest thing is how great a job he does with young players," Arians said Tuesday on the "Rich Eisen Show" when asked what's stood out most to him about Brady so far.

"He’s like having another coach out there. I'll tell a kid to do something (like), ‘Pump your arms on this’ -- I have to tell him five times. And Tom will say, ‘Hey, can you pump your arms?’ ‘Oh yeah, sure.' "

Ten weeks into coaching @TomBrady, #GoBucs head coach @BruceArians told us what he's learned about TB12 and if the 20-year vet looks comfortable out there with his new team + system: pic.twitter.com/YD53KwTYL3 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 17, 2020

Four of the Bucs' seven wide receivers -- and three of their four running backs -- are age 25 or younger, and it's no surprise that they eagerly seek direction from arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

But Patriots fans may get a chuckle out of the notion that Brady is great with young players considering rookie pass-catchers haven't had much success in New England over the years. (N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Malcolm Mitchell, Aaron Dobson and Josh Boyce come to mind.)

It's not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison: The Patriots' offense under Brady was notoriously challenging to learn, and the veteran QB has added incentive to get on the same page with the Bucs' young wideouts as he familiarizes himself with a new system.

Still, Harry or Meyers may find Arians' observation amusing after their trying 2019 campaign with Brady, especially as Meyers thrives with his new QB, Cam Newton.

"When he speaks, they all listen,” Arians added of Brady. “It’s been great. Unbelievable competitor and I love everything about him."