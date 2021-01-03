Bruce Arians has perfect response to Tom Brady breaking another Peyton Manning record

Arians has perfect response to Tom Brady breaking another Peyton Manning record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's assault on the NFL record book continued in Sunday's Week 17 regular season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in the Bucs' 44-27 win, which improved their record to 11-5 entering the NFC playoffs next week.

The 43-year-old quarterback also broke former rival Peyton Manning's record for the most touchdown passes with a new team. Manning set the record in 2012 when he threw 37 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos after spending 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Brady finished with 40 touchdowns after Sunday's impressive performance.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who worked with Manning as a member of the Colts coaching staff from 1998 through 2000, had the perfect response to Brady breaking another one of Manning's records.

Bruce Arians said he envisioned 40 TDs for Tom Brady. Said Brady broke Peyton Manning's record for most touchdown passes in a QB's first season with a new team.



"I know he'll like that. Peyton'll be pissed, though." 😂 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) January 3, 2021

Brady also joined Manning as the only quarterbacks in league history to tally 40 touchdown passes in a season with two different teams. Brady did it once with the Patriots in 2007.

Tom Brady has joined Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 40+ pass TD in a single season with multiple teams



2020 is Brady's 2nd season with 40+ pass TD, T-2nd-most such seasons in NFL history...



Only Aaron Rodgers (3) has more seasons with 40+ pass TD — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 3, 2021

The Bucs offense struggled at times early in the season, but Brady will go into the playoffs playing his best football of the campaign.

Tom Brady in his last 8 quarters:



69/98 (70.4%)

1,067 YDS

10 TD pic.twitter.com/yUcXe8ieVn — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2021

Tampa Bay locked up the No. 5 seed with the victory, and its opponent on Wild Card Weekend will be the NFC East division winner -- either the New York Giants or Washington Football Team.