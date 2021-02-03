There are clear challenges in trying to defend Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback has proven he has the ability to make any throw he’s tasked with, and weapons like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill make him even more dangerous.

But just in discussing Mahomes’ ability, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday it’s almost better to talk about what doesn’t surprise him from the QB.

“He can do anything and everything,” Arians said. “There is no pocket because he keeps backpedaling and no one in the league — any league — can stop him from throwing that ball. Or he’ll keep backpedaling and throw that ball as accurately down the field as he can. He is a very, very unique player.”

The Buccaneers already had a front-row seat to Mahomes’ talent earlier this season when Kansas City beat Tampa Bay in November. The benefit of experience can’t hurt in trying to slow Mahomes down for Super Bowl LV.

Bruce Arians on Patrick Mahomes: He can do anything and everything originally appeared on Pro Football Talk