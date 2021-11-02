Bruce Arians now says Rob Gronkowski should not have played on Sunday

After Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that tight end Rob Gronkowski “probably” should not have played. Arians took it a step farther on Monday night.

Appearing on WFLA-TV, Arians was asked point-blank if Gronk should have played.

“No,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We only planned on playing him in the red zone. And when he didn’t make that catch that he makes nine of out of 10 times, it told me something. And then he went back out there and tried to block on a running play and his back spasmed up. So hopefully, you know, he’s got 10 days to recoup and get it loosened up.”

Gronk was targeted only once on Sunday.

The Bucs have Week Nine off. Last year, they didn’t lose a game after losing to the Chiefs entering a Week 12 bye.

