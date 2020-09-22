Sunday’s Buccaneers win featured a rare performance from tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski went without a catch for the fifth time in 117 career games, which leaves him with two catches for 11 yards while being targeted four times on the season. On Monday, head coach Bruce Arians was asked if he’s surprised by Gronkowski’s contributions in the passing game.

“Not really,” Arians said. “He got a nice pass interference call for us. missed him on the over route. We’re not throwing the ball 50 times to the tight ends. That’s what we have receivers for, that’s the way our offense is built. Gronk’s playing great run blocking in the fourth quarter, so I’m not concerned with his pass catches or his targets.”

Arians dismissed the idea that defenses are “paying that much attention” to Gronkowski and said Tom Brady has simply chosen to go other places with the ball. That may shift in the future, but, for now, Gronkowski’s role in the passing game is a limited one.

Bruce Arians “not really” surprised by Rob Gronkowski’s lack of catches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk