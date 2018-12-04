Bruce Arians not interested in Packers job

When Bruce Arians said that the Browns job is the only coaching job he’d take, he wasn’t saying it because the Browns job was the only job that was open.

Arians tells Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio that the former Cardinals coach has no interest in replacing Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Packers.

“No, not at all,” Arians says in an interview that will air later tonight. “If I ever return to coaching it will only be in Cleveland.”

Reminded that the Packers job is a great job, Arians didn’t dispute that fact.

“Yeah, it is,” Arians said. “I have no desire to coach in Green Bay.”

That cries out for more as to why. Is there something he’s heard through the coaching grapevine that makes him not want to work for the Packers? Is it related to the front office? To the CEO? To the quarterback?

Regardless, there goes my first pick in Tuesday’s PFT Live draft regarding the best coaches for the Packers. For the rest of the eight selections made by Peter King and me, check out the attached video.