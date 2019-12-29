Bruce Arians: “We will not beat ourselves next year”

The Buccaneers have an expensive and fateful decision to make this offseason.

And the guy they’re making it about may not have helped himself Sunday.

Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Bucs coach Bruce Arians was clearly not pleased with quarterback Jameis Winston‘s pick-six in overtime that cost them a game against the Falcons.

That also enabled Winston to become the first quarterback in league history with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season (finishing with 33 and 30, respectively).

“You’re going home if you lead the league in giveaways,” Arians said. “We will not beat ourselves next year.”

Of course, before then, they have to decide what to do with the soon-to-be-free agent, who was the first overall pick in 2015. They could always use the franchise tag to get him out of a bloated quarterback market, but Arians didn’t sound in the moment like a man who wanted to reward Winston.

Asked how Winston’s final throw of the season would impact his evaluation, Arians replied: “It doesn’t help.”

Asked if a pick-six in overtime to lose is the worst way to end a year, he said: “I can’t think of anything worse.”

While Winston also threw for over 5,000 yards, Arians said there was “So much good and so much outright terrible.”

Their decision will be among the more fascinating of the offseason, for a team that missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year.