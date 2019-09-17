Bruce Arians on NFC South QB injuries: You can’t think about that stuff

The quarterback landscape of the NFC South has changed significantly in recent days.

Drew Brees is headed for thumb surgery and an extended absence from the Saints lineup. Cam Newton hasn’t looked right in the first two games, was out of Panthers practice on Tuesday and is uncertain to play this weekend. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan isn’t injured, but he has thrown five interceptions over the first two weeks of the year.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked on Tuesday if any of those developments have led to positive thoughts about what it means for his team’s chances.

“If there is, I’m going to put a match to it, because it’s [about] this week,” Arians said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “You can’t think about all that stuff, because Teddy Bridgewater is a hell of a player. And there’s other really good players in this league. You take care of today’s business, not Sunday’s, just today’s. Tomorrow’s is hopefully Wednesday. Thursday is Thursday’s. If you stay like that, you’ll be alright.”

Under that approach, the quarterback from another team that is of chief concern to the Bucs right now is Daniel Jones as the rookie will be making his first NFL start for the Giants this weekend. Jared Goff and the Rams are up after that, so it will be some time before they meet up with one of their NFC South foes.