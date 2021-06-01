Bruce Arians: Mentally, Kyle Trask isn’t far behind Andrew Luck

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In 2012, Bruce Arians was the offensive coordinator of the Colts and ended up spending most of the season as the interim head coach, and rookie quarterback Andrew Luck led that team to the playoffs. Now Arians is coaching the Buccaneers, and he has a rookie quarterback who reminds him of Luck.

Arians said today that second-round draft pick Kyle Trask may not be on Luck’s level as an all-around quarterback prospect, but Trask has a mental approach to the game that rivals Luck’s as a rookie.

“I’m really impressed,” Arians said of Trask. “Mentally, he’s not far behind what Andrew did in the same offense. What Andrew did that year was unbelievable. I’m not saying he’s Andrew Luck, but mentally he’s really, really sharp.”

That’s high praise. Although the Bucs’ plan is for Trask to spend at least one year learning from the sideline while Tom Brady plays, Tampa Bay views Trask as a potential starting quarterback some day.

Bruce Arians: Mentally, Kyle Trask isn’t far behind Andrew Luck originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

