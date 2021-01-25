The Buccaneers have another rematch in store for Super Bowl LV, having lost to the Chiefs back in Week 12.

Kansas City was up 27-10 with 7:00 left in the third quarter, but Tampa Bay scored 14 straight points to keep it close. Following Mike Evans‘ seven-yard touchdown catch with 4:00, the Chiefs’ offense held the ball through the rest of the game.

In his Monday press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said familiarity does help.

“I mean, you go back and you look at the game and what matchups you had,” Arians said. “I’m not really excited playing Tyreek Hill and [Travis] Kelce and [Patrick] Mahomes. That’s a formidable challenge, but our guys will be up for it.”

While Tampa Bay lost that November matchup, Arians still thought there were positives to come out of it.

“You learn from mistakes and you learn from really good things,” he said. “There were some really good things in that game, so we’ve got a lot of stuff to build on.”

The Buccaneers now have two weeks to prepare for a different outcome in Super Bowl LV.

Bruce Arians: I’m not really excited to play Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk