The Buccaneers have key impending free agents on both sides of the ball and they’ve talked about trying to keep them all, but the realities of life under the salary cap may not make that possible.

On Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians may have provided a little hint about which side of the ball the team will be prioritizing when push comes to shove. Pass rusher Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh were part of the defense that shut the Chiefs down in Super Bowl LV and Arians said he thinks the offense will be OK with whoever remains on hand in 2021.

“Whatever’s left, we’ll score enough points. So, it’s a matter of keeping the defense as solid as we can,” Arians said, via Carmen Vitali of the team’s website.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin is the highest-profile offensive free agent and he’s likely to command a lot of money if he hits the open market. The Bucs could franchise tag him in order to keep that from happening, but Arians’ comments suggest they won’t do that if it compromises their chances of keeping the defense intact.

Bruce Arians: We’ll score enough, it’s about keeping defense as solid as we can originally appeared on Pro Football Talk