Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said last year that wide receiver Antonio Brown would be gone from the team if he screws up one time, but Brown’s three-game suspension for misrepresenting his vaccine status didn’t cost him his job.

Arians said that no decision had been made on Brown’s future last week, but General Manager Jason Licht said before Sunday night’s game that he would remain with the team. On Sunday night, Arians said that bringing Brown and safety Mike Edwards back was best for the team and he said Monday that the situation and relationship with Brown has changed since October 2020.

“The history has changed since that statement,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “A lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him and I made a decision this was best for our football team.”

Arians said he “could give a shit” about critics of his changed stance on Brown, who will be able to play this week against the Panthers. With Chris Godwin done for the year, he’ll likely be seeing a good amount of action.

Bruce Arians on keeping Antonio Brown: The history has changed since last year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk