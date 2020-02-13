Bruce Arians: We need to keep defensive free agents or QB won’t matter

The Buccaneers have a decision to make about their quarterback for the 2020 season, but there wasn’t an update about the team’s thoughts from head coach Bruce Arians on Thursday.

Arians said that the team is till waiting to see what all of their options will be before moving forward with any course of action. One of the possible avenues for the team to go down is re-signing Jameis Winston, but Arians said that other issues are also priorities for the team this offseason.

Arians focused on keeping the team’s defensive free agents by saying, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that “it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is because we’d be back to square one. who the quarterback is because we’d be back to square one” if the defense took a step back from where it was at the end of last season.

The list of impending defensive free agents in Tampa includes Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh and Carl Nassib, so keeping everyone may be beyond the team’s reach but it’s clear Arians doesn’t want to be making too many changes on that side of the ball.