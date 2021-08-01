Bruce Arians: Joe Tryon carving out a nice role for himself

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Knee surgery delayed first-round pick Joe Tryon’s on-field debut with the Buccaneers this spring and he opted out of playing at the University of Washington last year, but it sounds like the edge rusher has made up for lost time.

Tryon’s name came up during Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians’ press conference on Sunday and Arians said that the rookie has “more than” met the expectations that the team has for him.

“He hasn’t been in pads in, what, two years? He’s whipping a lot of guys’ asses,” Arians said. “That says a lot about him. He’s carving out a real, real nice role for himself.”

Arians included starting tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs among the players who have come up short against Tryon, who will join Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul as pass rushing options during his rookie season in Tampa.

Bruce Arians: Joe Tryon carving out a nice role for himself originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Bruce Arians: Bucs will be 92 percent vaccinated by August 13, close to 100 percent by season

    Bruce Arians has no doubt that the Buccaneers will get their players vaccinated by the time the season starts. Arians said the Bucs will be at 92 percent fully vaccinated by August 13. That suggests that a significant number of Buccaneers players got their second shots yesterday, and that by August 13 they’ll have hit [more]

  • Broncos sign Rojesterman Farris

    The Broncos have signed defensive back Rojesterman Farris, the team announced on Sunday. Farris entered the league last year with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, but was waived in early August. He then spent time with the Bears during their offseason program in 2021. Farris played his college ball at Hawaii, appeared in [more]

  • Jameis Winston: Incredible feeling to be able to go out and execute

    The quarterback competition is underway at Saints training camp and Jameis Winston is enjoying his role in it. Winston told reporters at a Saturday press conference that the 2020 season was “an amazing year for me in terms of just growth of learning football overall” because of the chance to watch Saints head coach Sean [more]

  • 12 things we learned from first week of Colts training camp

    Here are 12 things we learned from the first week of Colts training camp.

  • Disgruntled cornerback Xavien Howard admits ‘nothing is getting done’ with Dolphins

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Xavien Howard seems to realize he’s at the mercy of the Miami Dolphins. At least for now. Despite the cornerback’s request to be traded earlier this week — and thorough explanation on an Instagram post about the displeasure he feels about his contract situation — he’s aware there’s a strong possibility he might have to play the 2021 season in Miami. Or at least start the ...

  • Fall Camp Preview: New, old faces ready to step up at linebacker

    Today we look at the linebackers, a combination of established veterans and some relative newcomers ready to step up.

  • Patriots Training Camp Stockwatch: Matt Judon, Nelson Agholor on the rise

    A handful of offseason acquisitions -- namely Matt Judon, Nelson Agholor and Devon Godchaux -- are trending in a positive direction in Phil Perry's initial Stockwatch from Patriots' training camp.

  • Chargers sign KJ Costello

    A fourth quarterback has been added to the Chargers roster. The team announced the signing of KJ Costello on Sunday. Costello went undrafted this year after finishing his collegiate years at Mississippi State. Costello spent his first three college seasons at Stanford and threw for 6,151 yards, 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions for the school. [more]

  • QB Jalen Hurts already impressing new Philly coach with 'big-time throws': Eagles notebook

    Although Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is still learning coach Nick Sirianni’s offense, second-year QB displays good understanding of his responsibilities.

  • 10 Cowboys who could be traded and though unlikely, CB Xavien Howard not impossible to acquire

    In looking at who may be #Cowboys trade bait, the thought of acquiring a top CB arose. Here's how it could be done, including salary restructure, as well as which current players could have new homes by September. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Jon Gruden on Raiders rookie RT Alex Leatherwood: ‘He is a veteran’

    Jon Gruden on Raiders rookie RT Alex Leatherwood: 'He is a veteran'

  • Secrets To Make Vegetables Taste Even Better

    Vegetables often get a bad rep, but the truth is, they can be quite delicious and can make for an amazing meal. The secret to making your vegetables taste better is to learn how to properly prepare them, and that goes for everything from selecting the right pieces of produce at the store to cooking them or putting them together in the kitchen. For example, steaming and boiling veggies might be an easy go-to option, but these cooking methods can often leave fresh produce tasteless, mushy, and boring.

  • Orange, inverted new Browns jersey available creating buzz

    A new orange jersey available on the Browns team shop website has folks buzzing despite being unlikely to be worn on the field. Give your feedback on the jersey via the poll included in the piece.

  • Belarusian sprinter says country removed her from Olympic events for speaking out about coaches

    Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says she refuses to return home. Athletes have joined growing protests against Belarus since last summer.

  • Cowboys, Colts are showing why the 49ers held onto Jimmy Garoppolo

    He's a valuable player they can dangle to any playoff-caliber team that might suffer a loss at QB and San Francisco can also offer to pay a large chunk of Garoppolo’s 2021 salary to help facilitate a deal.

  • Carson Wentz reportedly opting against surgery; what it means for Eagles

    Carson Wentz is reportedly planning on avoiding surgery, which could be a good or bad thing for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • How a condom denied Team GB's Mallory Franklin an Olympic canoeing gold

    Jessica Fox, the Australian canoeist who beat Britain's Mallory Franklin to Olympic gold, has a condom to thank for her double medal success in Tokyo. The 27-year-old claimed bronze in the K1 event on Tuesday and then two days later was crowned the first Olympic champion, ahead of silver medallist Franklin, in the women's C1. And it turns out she was paddling with an extra layer of protection after a video emerged from last week showing her and her team carrying out crucial pre-competition repai

  • Patriots QB report: Cam Newton, Mac Jones run into issues on Day 4 of camp

    Day 4 of Patriots camp was a rough one for quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Our Phil Perry breaks down how the two QBs compared on Saturday.

  • Football-punting, helmet-slamming Tom Brady didn’t like how practice ended

    TAMPA ― This is what the pursuit of perfection looks like. Tom Brady wears his emotions on his sleeve ― and apparently on his foot ― as evidenced by the end of Sunday’s practice when a two-minute drive bogged down with a sack and two incompletions. Brady, who had a pretty good day overall, punted the football about 30-40 yards to an adjacent practice field out of frustration. He also slammed ...

  • Bills want new stadium to be completely funded by taxpayer money

    For most new stadiums funded by public money, taxpayers don’t foot the full bill. In Buffalo, that’s what the Bills want the citizens to do. According to Tom Precious of the Buffalo News, Pegula Sports and Entertainment has made a $1.5 billion proposal for a new Bills stadium and renovation costs for the arena in [more]