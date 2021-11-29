Bruce Arians hoping Carlton Davis will be “ready to roll” for Week 13

The Buccaneers’ secondary has been ravaged by injuries all year, but the unit is getting healthier for the stretch run.

After cornerback Carlton Davis returned to practice last week, there’s optimism he’ll be able to play in Week 13. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that he’s hopeful Davis will be “ready to roll” against the Falcons on Sunday.

Davis has been out since Week Four with a quad injury. In his fourth season, the former second-round pick has an interception and five passes defensed in four games this season.

Arians also told reporters that cornerback Jamel Dean, who left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, has no structural damage. That means it’s a pain-tolerance issue for Dean, who has also missed a game due to injury this year.

Dean has two picks and seven passes defensed this season.

