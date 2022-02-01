Bruce Arians: It has been an honor to be Tom Brady’s head coach

Tom Brady surprised many when he elected to sign with the Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020.

But the legendary quarterback made an indelible mark on that franchise, helping lead Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl LV.

After Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians expressed his gratitude to the quarterback in a statement released on the team’s website.

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant,” Arians said. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception. I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football.”

Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht added that it’s “hard to put into words what Tom has meant to me and the entire Buccaneers organization.”

“I have had the distinct pleasure of being with Tom at both the beginning and end of his incredible NFL career,” Licht said. “These past two seasons, I had the privilege to see up close the way he operates and the impact he has on a franchise — from coaches to players to staff. He set a standard for accountability, work ethic and performance that resonated through our building and in our locker room. His list of career accomplishments speaks for itself, but to finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak, was nothing short of extraordinary. I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family. I am grateful for the moments we shared.”

Brady threw for 9,949 yards with 83 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his two seasons as a Buccaneer.

