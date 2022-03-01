Bruce Arians has a hilariously high asking price for Tom Brady – if he comes out of retirement

If Tom Brady plans to come out of retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding firm that he will play for them. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Tuesday and was asked several questions about Brady.

Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked if the organization would welcome Brady back. Licht indicated that they would. Arians took a stance of his own later in the day. The coach indicated he would welcome Brady back as well, but would not accommodate him if wanted to seek a trade.

“No, bad business,” Arians told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.

Arians was then asked about what it would take for the Buccaneers to deal Brady in a hypothetical trade. The price is hilariously steep.

“Five number ones,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

Tampa Bay finished the 2021 regular-season with a 13-4 record. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

Overall, Brady and Arians went 24-9 in the regular season and 6-5 in the playoffs. The 2020 season concluded with a Super Bowl championship, giving Tampa Bay their first championship since the 2002 season.

