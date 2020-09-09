It might seem humbling for Josh Rosen, to go from being the 10th overall pick in the draft to the practice squad.

But according to Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Rosen is in a better place now.

Rosen opted for the relative security of joining a solid staff where he can learn and develop, over joining a team which needed an extra for their 53-man roster. He also had some familiarity, as Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had the same job for half of his one bad season in Arizona (after original coordinator Mike McCoy was fired midseason).

“I think it was an excellent move. Josh wanted to be here,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. ”We wanted him here. I really liked him coming out [of college]. Byron had him for eight or nine games as a starter with a really bad football team. He was around Miami, he learned, he’s sharp, he’s big — he’s got everything you’re looking for, so it’s a great guy to groom.”

Getting to work with an excellent offensive coaching staff (which might actually be employed next year) is a benefit for Rosen, after he had eight coordinators since he was at UCLA. But he also has a shot to be a part of their post-Tom Brady future, and with the guaranteed money from his rookie deal, he had the flexibility to choose a growth opportunity.

Bruce Arians happy to groom Josh Rosen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk