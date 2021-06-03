Whether they mean to do it or not, the Bucs are trolling the Packers.

While the Packers did indeed draft a receiver this year (for a change), the team’s inability to surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a deeper corps of pass catchers has become a sticking point for player and franchise. That disconnect has become exacerbated by the extent to which the Buccaneers have given quarterback Tom Brady a voice in the crafting of the roster.

As coach Bruce Arians explained on Wednesday during a visit with Rich Eisen, Brady received a specific pre-draft project earlier this year.

“Look at these receivers and see if there is something you like,” Arians told Brady, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And I will critique your ability to critique receivers.”

Arians said Brady “did great” in his evaluation of the wideouts. “There are certain things he likes,” Arians said. “He likes really good, big, fast receivers.”

Presumably, fourth-round rookie Jaelon Darden arrived with Brady’s seal of approval. Darden adds to a stacked receiver room, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scott Miller, and Tyler Johnson.

Bruce Arians had Tom Brady take a look at receivers in the 2021 draft class originally appeared on Pro Football Talk