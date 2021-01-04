Bruce Arians has great response to Chase Young calling out Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers already are engaging in some trash talk ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup.

After Washington's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to clinch the NFC East title, rookie defensive end Chase Young was heard yelling, "Tom Brady, I’m coming. I want Tom!”

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Young's comments on Monday, and he had an excellent response.

"We’ll have our hands full, but it’s one of those games where you better watch what you wish for," Arians said.

Calling out the six-time Super Bowl champion ahead of the playoffs definitely could come back to bite the former Ohio State star. Brady is 30-11 for his career in the postseason and has been on fire lately with 12 touchdown passes and only one interception in his last four games. The 43-year-old finished the 2020 season with 40 TD passes and 12 picks.

Young was stellar in his rookie campaign. The 21-year-old defensive captain finished with 44 tackles (32 solo), 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Arians is well-aware of the threat Young and the rest of Washington's defense poses for the Bucs as they look to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2003.

“They’re legit. The two kids from Alabama inside and then those two guys – plus Ryan Kerrigan – that’s as good of a five as you’re going to see anywhere," Arians said. "They’re all young, very active and very athletic. It’s a heck of a building block for Ron [Rivera] right there.”

Washington (7-9) and Tampa Bay (11-5) will face off Saturday at FedEx Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.