The Buccaneers have a pair of coordinators who could become head-coaching candidates. Their current boss has some advice for offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

“If I’m either one of those guys, I would counsel them, ‘Don’t take a job without the G.M. interviewing you,” Arians said recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Don’t take a job and get a G.M. later.'”

It’s great advice, and it applies to anyone who is considering head-coaching opportunities. Every G.M. candidate has carefully developed a wish-list of coaches he’d like to hire, if/when he becomes a G.M. If a team hires a G.M. after hiring a coach, there’s a chance the G.M. will immediately begin to implement a plan that will allow him to hire one of the coaches the G.M. covets.

It remains to be seen whether Leftwich or Bowles receive serious consideration for the various openings that currently exist or that may emerge. If the Buccaneers manage to get to the Super Bowl (and especially if they win it), Arians possibly could choose to walk away — and Leftwich or Bowles could replace Arians.

Bruce Arians has some good advice for Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk