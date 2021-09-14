Bruce Arians gives Bucs RB Ronald Jones a vote of confidence with Week 2 start

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones had a disappointing Week 1 appearance, but he'll be getting right back at it in Week 2. Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Tuesday that Jones will be starting against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Bruce Arians confirmed RB Ronald Jones will be starting again this week.

Jones' first NFL game of the season could have gone better. Ostensibly the starter, he wasn't actually on the field for the Bucs' first snap of the game, and would play just six offensive snaps in total. He had four catches for 14 yards, but that fourth and final catch was a doozy: after getting the ball, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence managed to punch it from his grip and force a fumble.

Ronald Jones loses the ball and the #Cowboys get it right back!





After that second quarter oopsie, Jones didn't see the field again all game.

Following the Bucs' win, Arians explained why he chose to put Leonard Fournette in for the rest of the game instead of Jones.

“Ro was running really, really well until the fumble,” Arians told reporters on Friday via Sports Illustrated. “Then he struggled mentally to get over it. That was too big of a game and not be totally focused. So Leonard [Fournette] got the rest of the way.”

That's the honest answer you hope a coach will give when he's asked a question like that, and it's an easy one to believe. Not even halfway into his first game of the entire season, Jones fumbled the ball and the Cowboys were able to capitalize on it and score a touchdown. Not a great feeling.

A few days later, Jones posted a tweet to let everyone know that he's over last week's mistake and he's ready to go whenever Arians needs him.

I'm always ready when my number is called … just call me

And Arians responded by giving Jones the Week 2 start, as well as the big vote of confidence that comes with it.