Bruce Arians gets knocked down by Giovani Bernard on sidelines
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It isn’t easy being an NFL coach. Sometimes it isn’t safe, either, on the sidelines.
The Buccaneers were being throttled by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi.
On a play in the fourth quarter, Giovani Bernard took a pass from Tom Brady and went for the sidelines.
As he went out of bounds, Bernard collided with his head coach, Bruce Arians, who took a tumble.
Ouch. Glad to see Bruce Arians getting up quickly after this one..pic.twitter.com/dTTy0Et1Hv
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2021
Arians popped up quickly but showed a bit of a hobble in his step as he walked way