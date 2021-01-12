Why Bruce Arians doesn't see coaching in Tom Brady's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You'd be hard-pressed to find an NFL player -- past or present -- with a higher football IQ than Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback's attention to detail is unmatched.

Bruce Arians has witnessed it firsthand during his first season with Brady as his QB. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was asked on the Dan Patrick Show what has surprised him most about Brady, and without hesitation, he referenced the 43-year-old's ability to coach his teammates.

"The way he handles younger players. He's another coach. He really is," Arians said. "I mean, the athletic stuff is shocking for a guy 43 [years old], but the way he handles young guys and old guys, he's coaching non-stop. It always pisses me off because I'll say something to a player and they'll look at me. He says it and they go, 'OK Tom, I'll do it.'

Sounds like an NFL coaching job could be in Brady's future when he finally hangs 'em up ... right?

Arians was asked about the possibility.

"No," he answered. "He is probably, like Peyton [Manning]. If they were, you wouldn't want to work for them because they're perfectionists. They wouldn't accept anything but perfection and every now and then you've got to give a little."

Brady himself has stated he'll never get into coaching once he retires, so it unfortunately seems we'll never get to see the six-time Super Bowl champion pacing the sidelines in that role.

Next up for Brady and the Bucs is a meeting with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round. Kickoff for the anticipated matchup is set for Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.