Bruce Arians expects more maximum snaps for Rob Gronkowski

Many believed that the Buccaneers would work tight end Rob Gronkowski into the offense slowly, giving him limited reps at first and gradually building his workload. That hasn’t been the case.

Gronkowski has participated in the vast majority of the offensive snaps, maxing out at 93 percent against the Broncos. So will that continue?

“It was one of those games we had planned it,” coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He looks great, no wear for tear. He had a great practice just now, so yeah, we’ll see how it goes. But I wouldn’t see in this game [against the Chargers] it being much different.”

The Buccaneers follow Sunday’s game against L.A. with a short-week road game at Chicago. It will be interesting to see whether Gronkowski gets heavy reps only four days apart.

Gronkowski still has more work to do to get back to the weapon he was in the passing game. Although he caught six passes against Denver, he’s still not moving like he once did.

