The Buccaneers don't have much salary cap space to play with this offseason, which will make it difficult for them to retain all of the premier free agents they want to keep from hitting the open market. One such player is wide receiver Chris Godwin, who at just 24 years old has already established himself as one of the most complete pass-catchers in the NFL. Godwin would obviously prefer a long-term extension but is likely to receive the franchise tag for the 2021 season if both sides can't come to that kind of agreement.