Bruce Arians: We didn’t come here to not take chances to win the game

Head coach Bruce Arians has often said, “No risk it, no biscuit.”

There was a certain amount of risk involved when the Buccaneers decided to take punt team of the field and go for it instead on fourth-and-4 from Green Bay’s 45 with 13 seconds on the clock.

But Tampa Bay converted on that play. And then Tom Brady hit wide receiver Scotty Miller with a 39-yard touchdown pass down the left side to go into halftime up 21-10.

“We didn’t come here to not take chances to win the game,” Arians said after the game of the play, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com

The Buccaneers came away victorious and now will become the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in its home stadium on Feb. 7.

