Free agent running back Devonta Freeman said recently that he isn’t thinking about retiring, but he hasn’t found a team willing to hit his desired price to play during the 2020 season.

It doesn’t look like the Buccaneers are going to be the team that changes the situation for Freeman.

They’ve been reported as an interested party and head coach Bruce Arians confirmed as much during a Wednesday conference call, but added a caveat. Arians said, via multiple reports, that Freeman is asking for more money than the team is looking to spend given their current salary cap situation.

The NFLPA’s daily salary cap report shows the Buccaneers with just over $6.4 million in cap space. Seattle was another team reportedly interested in Freeman before signing Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, which was followed by a report that Freeman believes he is worth more than he was being offered.

Bruce Arians: Devonta Freeman’s price too high for us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk