Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White did not play well on Sunday against the Jets, struggling to get off blocks as the Jets gained 150 rushing yards and nearly pulled off a shocking upset. That led to questions about whether White was playing through an injury.

According to coach Bruce Arians, White isn’t injured. He just didn’t play well.

“It was not his best game, that’s for sure. But he’s not hurt, no,” Arians said.

The Bucs’ defense overall played perhaps its worst game of the season on Sunday, but Tom Brady engineered a comeback in the final minute to win the game. They’re going to need White and the rest of the defense to be a lot better in the playoffs.

Bruce Arians: Devin White isn’t hurt, just didn’t have his best game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk