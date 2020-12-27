Bruce Arians: We’re in the dance, I’ve won a Super Bowl as a wild card

The Buccaneers will probably have to win three road games in January to get to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but coach Bruce Arians says it’s possible.

Arians pointed out after the Buccaneers clinched a wild card berth on Saturday in Detroit that he was the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in 2005 when they won the Super Bowl as the last team in the playoffs.

“Anything can happen,” Arians said. “I’ve been a 6 seed, gone all the way to the Super Bowl and won it right here in this stadium, so anything is possible. Now that we’re in the dance, we’ve got to see what next week brings and where we’re going.”

The Bucs will be either the 5 seed or the 6 seed in the NFC this season, and getting to the Super Bowl would likely require having to win on the road against three NFC division winners. Arians thinks his team is up to the task.

