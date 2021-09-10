Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians thinks his team faced one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on Thursday night. But he thinks the very best quarterback in the NFL was leading his own team.

Arians praised Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his performance in his first game since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season 11 months ago. But Arians then noted that even Prescott’s heroics were not enough to topple Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“I’ve known Dak a long time and have so much respect for him as a person and a man,” Arians said. “He’s a tremendous football player and tremendous leader. It’s a shame he had to play Brady.”

Arians said that for as well as Prescott performed against the Buccaneers’ defense, they were always confident Brady would lead them to victory.

“There was no doubt we were gonna go win the game with him,” Arians said.

It was a great quarterback matchup for the first game of the 2021 season, and it was the greatest quarterback who won it.

Bruce Arians: Dak Prescott was great in return from injury, a shame he had to play Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk