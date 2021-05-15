Tom Brady wasn’t kidding when he said that he struggled to learn the Tampa Bay playbook in 2020.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Friday that Brady did indeed need some time to figure out a new offense after 20 years in New England.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Arians said, initially. He then elaborated as to when things began to fall together.

“Probably the Kansas City game,” Arians said. “The second, third, and fourth quarters [in the loss to the Chiefs] we started playing really, really well. From there on, we attacked. We took that attack-mode philosophy and I think we were on the same page from there on out.”

Although the Bucs lost to the Chiefs in the regular season, Tampa Bay emerged from their bye week ready to roll over everyone, winning four in a row to end the regular season and four playoffs games. Fittingly, they finished the year with a 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

So what does all of this mean for 2021? With Brady more comfortable and all 22 starters back, it means they’ll have a good chance to pick up where they left off — and to never look back.

Bruce Arians confirms Tom Brady’s struggled to learn the playbook originally appeared on Pro Football Talk