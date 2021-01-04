Washington defensive end Chase Young has placed Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on notice. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has placed Chase Young on notice about placing Tom Brady on notice.

Asked by reporters on Monday about Young’s “Tom Brady, I’m coming” line, Arians said (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times), “Yeah, we’ll have our hands full, but it’s one of those games that [be] careful what you wish for.”

Brady is one of those guys that any defensive player who says anything about or toward should be careful what he wishes for. Already supremely motivated, he’ll use any actual or perceived slight to crank up the engine even more, a la Michael Jordan.

Remember when Steelers safety Anthony Smith guaranteed a win over the then-unbeaten Patriots in 2007? Brady claimed he hadn’t heard what Smith had said, and then Brady repeatedly torched Smith during the game, while also getting in Smith’s face to let him hear what Brady had to say.

“I don’t care to repeat what I said,” Brady said at the time, “especially if my mother reads it. She wouldn’t be very happy.”

Of course, Anthony Smith wasn’t a big, fast, and powerful defensive player who would be pursuing Brady all day. The key to beating Brady resides in constantly pressuring him, and Young is well equipped to do it.

So maybe Young is one of the few who can talk, and who can back it up. We’ll find out on Saturday night.

Bruce Arians on Chase Young’s remarks: Be careful what you wish for originally appeared on Pro Football Talk