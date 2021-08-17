Bruce Arians: Bucs ‘probably won’t play any starters’ vs. Titans

When the Tennessee Titans take on the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Preseason Week 2, don’t expect to see Tom Brady and the rest of the team’s starters take the field for the contest.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that he does not expect Brady and Co. to take the field versus Tennessee.

“We probably won’t play any starters,” Arians said.

It isn’t clear if the Titans will rest the majority of their starters like they did in Preseason Week 1, but this is a somewhat disappointing turn of events since facing Tampa’s talented group of starters would have been a good measuring stick for whoever Tennessee deploys.

However, in the days leading up to the contest the Titans and Bucs will hold a pair of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, so Tennessee will at least see some action against Tampa Bay’s key players.

Tennessee will head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tampa Bay at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 21.