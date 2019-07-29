Bruce Arians: Some Bucs “crapped their pants” in pads

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was happy that the team would be putting on the pads. He wasn’t happy with everyone’s performance in pads, however.

“It was a little raggedy, more raggedy than I thought it was,” Arians said after practice, via JoeBucsFan.com. “The noise level went up and some guys messed their pants. But we’ll grade the film.”

When Arians grades the film, it sounds like plenty of guys will be getting not an A or a C but an S.

“Mental errors, we had some guys today just crap their pants today in pads,” Arians said.

If a football player is going to crap his pants, it’s better to crap his pants in practice than during a game. The challenge will be to learn from the practice-variety pants-crapping and keep it from becoming an in-game poopfest.