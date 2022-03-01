Tom Brady is retired. Unless he isn’t. In recent days, a sense has emerged that he specifically has retired from the Buccaneers, and that he’d perhaps like to play somewhere else.

If that’s the case, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians won’t be inclined to facilitate any such attempt.

“Nope,” Arians told reporters at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Bad business.”

Asked what it would take to get Brady, Arians said, “Five No. 1’s.”

Brady may have a different opinion, especially since he originally signed a two-year deal before extending it by a season in 2021, primarily for cap reasons. Also, it ultimately may not be the head coach’s call as to whether the Buccaneers show gratitude to Brady by making it easier for him to leave, if that’s what he eventually wants.

Arians doesn’t believe that’s what he’ll eventually want, based on what he said when asked whether the door is open on a Brady return.

“He slammed it shut when I talked to him,” Arians said.

Of course, Arians may not have the best ability to read Brady. Arians, after all, went from saying he’d be shocked if Brady retires to, just a few weeks later, saying he’ll be shocked if Brady comes back.

It’s Brady who said “never say never” and, more importantly, that he isn’t sure how he’ll feel when June or July roll around.

Bottom line? If he decides he wants to play for a new team, Brady will find a way to make it happen. And the Buccaneers shouldn’t try to stand in his way.

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers won’t accommodate Tom Brady, if he wants to play for a new team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk