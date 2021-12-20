Bruce Arians on Buccaneers injuries to Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Lavonte David: 'It hurts'

In a game that saw the New Orleans Saints blank quarterback Tom Brady, and coach Bruce Arians and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense get shut out, the fallout from Sunday night goes beyond the goose egg.

Star receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) each suffered injuries in the first half and would not return. On defense, linebacker Lavonte David also exited the game early with a foot injury.

"It hurts more losing all the players we lost," Arians said, via ESPN. "We lost about seven starters in this game, so I'm more concerned about that right now."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians looks on in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium.

In the third quarter, Leonard Fournette was helped to the locker room with what the team called a hamstring injury. He also did not return in the Bucs' 9-0 loss.

Reinforcements are coming for the Buccaneers though. Receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards, both suspended three games for misleading the team about their vaccination status, will rejoin the team Monday morning.

"It’s in the best interest of our football team. Both of those guys have served their time and we’ll welcome them back."

Tampa Bay will play Carolina on the road in Week 16 with another chance to clinch its first NFC South title since 2007.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tampa Bay Buccaneers injuries: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette banged up