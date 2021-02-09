Bruce Arians believes Bill Belichick debate motivated Tom Brady in Super Bowl 55

Arians believes Belichick debate motivated Brady in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady won't tell you he wanted to stick it to Bill Belichick by winning a Super Bowl outside New England. But his new head coach believes that was absolutely part of Brady's motivation.

Here's what Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas prior to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs:

"Tom is playing for his teammates right now. He wants those guys to experience what he’s experienced six times. I think personally, too, he’s making a statement. You know? It wasn’t all coach [Bill] Belichick."

Brady has downplayed the "revenge" storyline since he left the New England Patriots in free agency last March. But it's hard not to believe at least some part of him wanted to silence the doubters who thought he was just a product of Belichick's system.

After all, Brady benefited from an excellent defense and Belichick's brilliant coaching early in his Patriots career. Even as Brady went on to win multiple NFL MVP awards and smash records with supporting casts of varying talent levels, there were always the critics who claimed he needed Belichick to win a championship.

Leading a Tampa Bay team that hadn't reached the playoffs since 2007 to a Super Bowl title after Belichick's Patriots stumbled to 7-9 without him? That'd be the ultimate proof that Brady was essential to New England's success just as much -- if not more -- than Belichick.

Consider that mission accomplished after Tampa Bay's 31-9 drubbing of Kansas City, in which Brady threw three touchdown passes to win Super Bowl MVP. And while Brady won't admit it, Arians knows Brady's seventh title must taste extra sweet for the 43-year-old quarterback.